Christian Author Luci Swindoll Dies From COVID-19 Complications At 88

Author Luci Swindoll dies from COVID-19 at 88

Christian author and speaker Luci Swindoll, who encouraged Christian women to model themselves after God and not the world, died this week at the age of 88 from COVID-19 complications.

“Ahhh dear ones: our dear Luci is now happily in her new heavenly home. She was escorted through those pearly gates just a few hours ago on this Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was so ready,” Swindoll’s friend, Marilyn Meberg, wrote on Twitter, announcing her death.

“She had COVID and was isolated. Now, no COVID and surrounded by ‘loved ones’! Yeah Jesus,” Meberg added.

Swindoll was a longtime speaker for Women of Faith, known as one of America’s largest women’s conferences.

“Legalism is the worst thing that ever happened to the church,” she once said in a 2011 television interview. “When I realized that God deals in grace … it set me free to be who I really am.”