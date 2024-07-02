Oklahoma To Bring Bibles Back To Public School Classrooms

Oklahoma officials have announced that the state is requiring a copy of the Bible to be in every public school classroom, beginning immediately, according to The Oklahoman.

“Adherence to this mandate is compulsory,” said Ryan Walters, superintendent of Oklahoma state schools said during a press conference. “Further instructions for monitoring and reporting on this implementation for the 2024/25 school year will be forthcoming. Immediate and strict compliance is expected.”

‘Miracle’: Couple Finds Jesus After Getting Married as Gay, Transgender (Video)

Walters described the Bible as a “necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization [and] to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system.”

Oklahoma kids will learn that the Bible and the Ten Commandments are foundational for western civilization. The left is upset, but one cannot rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/iZKhv9tKoc — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) June 27, 2024

The Holy Book is “one of the most foundational documents used for the Constitution and the birth of our country,” he added.

While Walters did not state where — or how prominently — the Bibles must be displayed, he has ordered the Scriptures be present in classrooms in grades five through 12. He prescribed the mandate in a letter sent to all public school superintendents across Oklahoma, according to Faithwire.

Californian Satanist Accepts Jesus Christ, Gets Baptized

The state superintendent argued he has authority to mandate instruction on the Bible based on Title 70 of the Oklahoma Statutes. The law states, in part:

School districts shall exclusively determine the instruction, curriculum, reading lists and instructional materials and textbooks, subject to any applicable provisions or requirements as set forth in law, to be used in meeting the subject matter standards. School districts may, at their discretion, adopt supplementary student assessments which are in addition to the statewide student assessments.

The Bible is heading back to the classroom in the Sooner State.

Widow Vows to Keep Serving Jesus After Mob Brutalizes Her and Murders Her Husband