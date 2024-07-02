Islamic Extremists Slaughter Christian Evangelist For Sharing the Gospel, Converting Muslims to Christianity

A Christian evangelist in Eastern Uganda has been reportedly slaughtered by Muslim extremists after sharing the Gospel and converting people to the Christian faith.

Richard Malinga’s body was discovered June 17 in a pool of blood and “tied with ropes,” according to a resident who spoke with Morning Star News on condition of anonymity.

“I heard a loud wailing at around 7:30 p.m. on the main road between Butebo and Alodot village near Kayete Swamp in Akisim A village situated in Butebo District,” the individual said. “We dashed to the scene and found the victim in a pool of blood.”

Please Save My Life — Kidnapped Zamfara Catholic Priest Begs For His Life (Video)

Malinga, 36, had reportedly received death threats from Islamic extremists before his slaughter and texted his pastor that he had been surrounded by Muslims.

The group’s anger might have been sparked by the evangelist’s success in the Butebo District, where he preached door-to-door, to convert Muslims to Christianity.

The pastor he texted detailed some of this to Morning Star News.

“The evening of June 17, I received a short message from Malinga of being surrounded by the Muslims,” the preacher said. “I wrote back to him several times, but there was no response.”

Homeless Man Stops Pastor In The Middle of Sermon, Then Something Powerful Happens (Video)

The local resident who found Malinga’s body reportedly found his phone and called the pastor, who then informed the police about the murder.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the killing as friends and loved ones mourn.

“We as a church are very saddened for losing our active, devoted, and committed evangelist who won many people, including Muslims, to Christianity,” the preacher said.

Ex-North Korean Military Officer Finds Christ, Converts To Christianity