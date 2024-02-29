Hulk Hogan Calls On Fans To Turn to Jesus

Throughout his public life, legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan has been many things, including a wrestling star, movie star, WWE Hall of Famer, etc., now in his 70s, he is calling on his followers to turn to Jesus stating that, “Knowing of Jesus and knowing Him are two different things.”

Recall that the wrestling legend announced a significant step in his spiritual journey – getting baptized with his wife, Sky Daily Hogan, at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, in December.

The WWE Icon is one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment industry, but he did not find fulfillment in all the fame and fortune, he told TBN in an interview.

The famed wrestler described the baptism as a ‘total surrender and dedication to Jesus,’ adding that being baptized was ‘the greatest day of my life’, as he and his wife captured the moment in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I was always a believer, but I didn’t completely surrender,” Hogan began. “I thought I could drive better than He could. I thought I could make the decisions better than He could. And now He takes His hands off the wheel and says, ‘Okay. You think you can do it better, go ahead and do it.’ So, like I said, I got tired of crashing and burning, and at this point, with a 40-year career behind me, in that whole platform, I understand now that it was just a temporary situation to set me up for this next run.”

He added, “And now that that run is over, I’m getting ready to this new run. Now I realize why I’m here and why all that happened.”

Hulk shared on his social media account April last year, “I accepted Christ as my savior at 14 yrs old, and the training, prayers, and vitamins kept me in the game. But now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service, and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”

Speaking about his faith in Jesus Christ, Hulk said in a 2019 interview, that eternal treasures are much more important than anything else. “The only thing that is really real is the stuff that’s gonna last forever – your faith and belief in God,” he said.

“Knowing that once you’ve accepted Christ as your savior, you gonna have everlasting life and that belief is pretty much the one thing that is real,” he added.