Hollywood Is Dark Place With So Much Perversion: Kirk Cameron

“So, the evil, the darkness, and the twisted sickness of Hollywood have been going on for a long time.”

Kirk Cameron

Kirk Cameron, a devout Christian has revealed some unsettling behaviors he witnessed from his former dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was convicted as a sex offender, and one of the focuses of the new documentary series “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

The 53-year-old Former child actor who starred in the ’80s sitcom “Growing Pains,” spoke with The Daily Wire on Monday, detailing how, as a child actor working in Hollywood, he had a firsthand look into the “disturbing” behavior of those in the business.

Cameron detailed some of the behavior of Peck he witnessed. Peck, his former personal dialogue coach on “Growing Pains” and a registered sex offender who police say committed “lewd acts” with a minor he was said to be coaching, who was later revealed as Nickelodeon star Drake Bell.

“I’ve Been Born Again”: Hollywood Actor Declares, Now On A Mission To Share His Faith

“So, the evil, the darkness, the twisted sickness of Hollywood has been going on for a long time,” Cameron said in the interview. “I started acting when I was 9 years old. I began ‘Growing Pains’ at 14 years old. And I was suspicious that that stuff was going on behind the curtains even when I was working on ‘Growing Pains.'”

“And there were several young boys like us [Cameron and Leonardo DiCaprio] that he [Peck] interacted with on a regular basis,” Cameron said. “So, it’s shocking. It’s sickening.”

Famous Atheist Laments Decline Of ‘Cultural Christianity’ In UK Amid Surging Islam

The documentary highlights claims of abuse and alleges a toxic work environment behind the scenes at Nickelodeon.

Read more on The Christian Post.

Over 200 Bibles Set Ablaze Outside U.S. Church On Easter Morning