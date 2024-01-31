Herdsmen Invade Farm In Oyo State, Kill Pastor, Suspects Arrested (Photos)

Three suspected Fulani herdsmen have been apprehended in Ogbomoso, Oyo State for allegedly killing a pastor in his farm.

The pastor who was identified as Segun Adegboyega, had challenged the suspects for invading his farm with their cows and destroying his crops, prompting the suspects to kill him, in Gege area, along Ogbomoso-Iseyin road.

The suspects were arrested by villagers in the community and taken to the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, who later handed them over to the police at Owode police headquarters, according to Premium Times.

Christian and community leaders across Benue state say terrorist attacks in the state have become widespread, with cases reported daily. Emmanuel Odeh, an area community leader told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News that such attacks have taken place in Logo, Gwer West, Ukum, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Gboko, Makurdi, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo, Otukpo, Ugbokolo, Otukpa, Orokam, and others.

“Christians have become vulnerable to these attacks,” Odeh said. “The invaders use forests and mountainous areas as bases for their operations and nefarious activities, and security agents know this. Truth is, they lack the will to curtail these terrorist activities.”

Nigeria remained one of the deadliest place in the world to follow Christ, with 4,118 people killed for their faith from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, according to Open Doors’ 2024 World Watch List (WWL) report. More kidnappings of Christians than in any other country also took place in Nigeria, with 3,300.

Nigeria was also the third highest country in number of attacks on churches and other Christian buildings such as hospitals, schools, and cemeteries, with 750, according to the report.

In the 2024 World Watch List of the countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian, Nigeria was ranked No. 6, as it was in the previous year.

