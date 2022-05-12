A female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in‪ Sokoto‬ State was burnt alive on Thursday over alleged blasphemy.

The student, who was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), was beaten to pulp.

In a video of the incident , young males hurled stones at her. Some also used sticks and different objects to hit her.

When the victim fell to the ground unconsciously, the attackers gathered tyres around her before she was set ablaze.

Surprisingly some off the Muslim youths took to twitter to commend the act and state how they can and will repeat such act if any one insults the prophet of Islam.

The Christian girl simply identified as Deborah was said to have made a blasphemous comment on a WhatsApp group.

“The group was created by her colleagues and it served as a platform to discuss academic issues,” a source said.

Someone said a religious comment was posted on the platform and while criticising it, Deborah made a blasphemous comment against the Prophet.

Another person said she made the comment while quarreling with a fellow student at the hostel.

“She was asked to apologize but refused and this heightened tension in the school. The college security personnel had to intervened by whisking her to their office but they were overwhelmed by students, who later set her ablaze,” the source said. The faces of these mobs show in the released video.

Sokoto police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said in a statement Thursday evening that the mob overpowered campus security before killing the female student and setting her remains on fire.

The security outpost was also burnt in a violent outbreak that forced school authorities to shut down the campus immediately and sent students home.

“At about 0900hrs, a distress call was received from Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, stating that students were rioting over one female student named Deborah Samuel, a level two student, who was accused of making a social media post that blasphemed the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Students forcefully removed the victim from the security room where she was hidden by the school authorities, killed her and burnt the building. The students banded together with miscreants and barricaded the Sokoto/Jega road.

“Upon receiving the information, the DC Operations led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders in the state to the school where the road was cleared and the situation was brought under control. Two students were arrested in connection with the crime committed. The school has been closed down by the school authority, and policemen were deployed to give tight security coverage.

A man has been caught on camera asserting involvement in today's lynching of a Christian student after she was accused of blasphemy in Sokoto.



On June 2, 2016, Bridget Agbahime, 74, was stoned to death by fanatics in Kano's main market.



Briefing reporters at Government House, Sokoto, Commissioner of Information, Isa Bajini Galadanchi, said Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had ordered that the school be shut and directed the ministry of Higher Education and relevant security agencies to investigate the matter.

“The Governor has called on the people of the state to remain calm and maintain peace as the government would take appropriate actions on the findings of the investigation,” Bajini said.

Such act is not strange to the northern part of the country, where many are openly sympathetic to the act of killing Christians and other non-Muslims, this plays out also as many even celebrated the open terrorists thinking those terrorists are killing Christians, Unfortunately more Muslims in Northern Nigeria has been killed and maimed by those terrorists.