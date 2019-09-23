Gov. El-Rufai Prevents Demolition Of 110-year Old Church

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his decision to save the 110-year St. George Anglican Church, Zaria from demolition.

The CAN Chairman in the State, Rev. Joseph Hayab made this known in an interview with Punch on Friday, September 20, 2019, after the Director General of the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency, Ismail Dikko, had announced that the Church won’t be touched because of its historical value.

Few days ago, KASUPDA served the 110-year church a seven-day quit notice, which it said to have been a directive from Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

After receiving the quit notice, the Kaduna CAN chapter on Thursday, September 19, 2019, raised alarm over the demolition order on the church.

Following CAN’s outcry, KASUPDA DG reversed the eviction order on the Church.

“The Church will remain base on its historical value, while the market source for expansion elsewhere,” the DG had said.

The CAN Chairman commended the state government for listening to the yearnings of the people by reversing its earlier decision to halt any demolition plan on the church.

Hayab noted that democracy could thrive only when government harken to the cries of the people it governs.

The CAN leader said, “We commend the government for this act. What we are saying is that government should remain a listening government. Democracy thrives when government listen to the people but when government don’t listen to people, people think negatively about every action it takes.

“What we are doing is simply to remind government that we are not at war with them. We are just raising alarm; we are just another added eyes for them to see and know what is happening to people.”

