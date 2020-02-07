The Man Who Accurately Prophesied Trump Presidency, Impeachment, 2nd Term, North Korea, Iran, China Events With Details

In this powerful broadcast from April 2007, February 2014 and March of 2015, Kim Clement prophesied extensively and accurately about Trump Presidency, Impeachment, Iran, North Korea, Israel, The Cyrus who would rise up, and the sound of the Trumpet.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

Kim Clement Prophecy On Trump Impeachment

They will shout “impeach, impeach” but this will not happen…”~Prophet Kim Clement, Feb. 22, 2014.

Kim Clement was a prophet who has accurately prophesied of future events around the world, many of which has come to pass, exactly as he said.

Kim Clement’s 2007 Prophecy Of Trump’s Presidency Included 2 Terms And Building Of Walls

Kim, who prophesied Trump presidence almost 10 years earlier, died just days after President Trump was elected, after suffering from a brain bleed and other medical complications for more than a year. He was 60 years old.

Kim Clement

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

“Kim’s prophetic gift is a magnet that has drawn a broad audience”. “He has whispered to kings and inspired prisoners. His diverse, extemporaneous perspective gained him a notoriety that transcends culture, race and religion, placing him onto a world platform.

Trump’s Cabinet Holds Bible Study Every Week

Owner Of America’s Second Largest Porn Industry Encounters Jesus, Turns Pastor