Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Seeks Prayer For Daughter Who’s On Life Support, Suffering Brain Trauma And Fractured Skull

“[Without stabilization] we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want. We’re going to have to do surgery, and remove part of her skull. I just need everyone to pray right now, because we have to get her stabilized”

“Bachelor” alum Michelle Money plead for prayer for her teenage daughter Brielle who is currently on life support

The “Bachelor” alum and Season 1 winner of “Bachelor in Paradise”, Michelle Money took to social media over the weekend to plead for prayers for her teenage daughter Brielle, who is currently on life support.

Money’s daughter suffered brain trauma and a fractured skull following a recent skateboarding incident. The 15-year-old remains unconscious in the hospital a week after suffering a skateboarding accident.

The Season 15 contestant of the ABC reality series shared that the pressure on her daughter’s brain had increased and she is calling on the power of prayer for a miracle, according to Christian Post.

“Your prayers are helping!” she wrote along a video that said, “I just need everyone to pray right now, because we have to get her stabilized,” Money said of Brielle’s condition in an Instagram video Sunday.

She noted that prayers have worked in the past so she is calling on Heaven again.

“[Without stabilization] we are going to have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want, or we’re going to have to do surgery, and remove part of her skull,” she added.

“I posted on my story to have you guys pray, and, once I posted, her numbers started going down,” Money said.

“I need everyone to pray right now because we just have to get her stabilized,” the 39-year-old tearfully said. “I posted on my Story to have you guys pray and once I posted that, her numbers started going down. Today’s been a week and if we can’t get her numbers stabilized then she, we are gonna have to put her into a deeper coma that has lots of other side effects that we don’t want or we’re gonna have to do surgery and remove part of her skull.”

“Please pray for her,” the reality TV star wept. “It’s been a week, it’s been a whole week. Last night was just really scary but when I posted on my Story for you guys to pray, her numbers started stabilizing. I just need you guys to really pray right now, OK? Thank you.”

Money also wrote: “It’s Sunday. However you choose to spend your day, I would please ask that at 4 pm MST, you will stop and pray with my family and me. It would also be amazing if you could just pray all day. Sorry for the emotional video I just don’t know what else to do and I’m alone in here and need support. #prayforbrie.”

After just a few hours, Money shared an update saying a miracle was taking place because her daughter had stabilized.

“It’s been an emotional day. She’s in a good place and has been for, like, four hours,” the Bachelor candidate said in the update. “Thank you for all the love and support and prayers.”

Brielle is in the intensive care unit at Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was skateboarding without a helmet. The teenager had to be put into a medically induced coma to reduce pressure on her brain.

Money thanked her neighbors, saying she was “forever grateful” to them for finding her daughter while they were out for a walk and they called 911.

The concerned mom had an important message after everything that happened to her daughter.

“ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET,” Money told parents. “ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK.”

