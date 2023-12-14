Pastors and Christian leaders in Vietnam are often limited to preaching the Bible to fellow Christians. But recently, a ministry partnership and God’s favor opened the door to reach thousands of Vietnamese who don’t know Jesus.

Pastor Luke with A3 (formerly Asian Access) recently shared how a Franklin Graham outreach has brought about supernatural revival and hunger among Vietnamese people who don’t know Jesus Christ.

“It depends on the relationship between the church and the local authorities. If they have a good relationship, the authority will open the door a little bit for them to do religious activities,” Pastor Luke told Mission Network News.

The Reverend Franklin Graham was given permission by Vietnam government officials in March this year to preach at an open-air event called Spring Love Festival in Ho Chi Minh City. Previously, this type of event was only permitted to hold around Easter and Christmas.

Over 42,000 people attended the evangelistic event, and Pastor Luke translated Graham’s message on the Gospel to non-believers in his own country.

“After the two days of evangelism, there have been about 4,500 people who opened their hearts to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior,” he noted.

“We connected [the new believers] to the local churches, and we did follow up,” the pastor continued. “We got about 92% of those who accepted Jesus Christ to come to the church so that we could teach them the Bible. So that’s a good resource from the evangelism event.”

Graham’s evangelistic event was described as a “historic first” by The Christian Post, as it was the first time the Vietnamese communist government allowed a Christian speaker from another country to hold an evangelistic outreach outside of a religious holiday.

Another evangelistic event is already planned for 2024.