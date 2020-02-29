Ex-NFL Star, Pastor Jack Brewer Calls Trump ‘First Black President’ As Supporters Pray And Bless Him At White House

Former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black president” and joined other black supporters in praying for him during a round table meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Brewer, a former NFL safety who played in college at Southern Methodist University before having a five-year pro career, is also an ordained minister, a professor at Fordham University, and an avid Trump supporter on social media. As the event was coming to an end he stated “I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president.”

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you are the first black president,” Brewer said.

WATCH: President Trump was called the FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT at the Black History Month White House roundtable:



“I don’t wanna interrupt, but I gotta say this cause it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the First Black President.” pic.twitter.com/ejgvSZrYt8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2020

The comment sparked a round of applause from the president’s other supporters who were in attendance, which included Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, conservative media personalities Diamond and Silk and others.

“Still president of the United States, absolutely,” Diamond and Silk chimed in.

Brewer added that he was a lifelong Democrat until Trump “inspired” a change in him that made him support his campaign.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,” he told Trump earlier. “You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that,” Brewer said.

In a further statement on Twitter, Brewer noted: “Blacks in America have listened to Presidents campaign on empty Promises for over 50 years, now @realDonaldTrump has delivered real Policies that are bringing people out of poverty and freeing our black sons and fathers from mass incarceration. The Black Awakening is happening.”

Trump, at the meeting with black supporters, cited low unemployment rates for African Americans and the passage of a criminal justice bill providing early release for thousands of federal drug offenders as examples of how he’s helping the black community, The Associated Press reported.

“I will not stop. I will not give up until we have delivered equal and abundant opportunity to every neighborhood across our land,” Trump said.

The president’s campaign is looking to win over black voters and announced this week that it would be creating new outreach centers for the black community in 15 different cities.

