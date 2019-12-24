Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s Obituary/Memorial Service – Date, Time, Venue

World renowned evangelist and author Reinhard Bonnke has passed away on December 7, 2019. He was 79 years old.

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has touched the lives of literally multiple-millions around the world. More than 79-million people made Christ their Lord as a result of Evangelist Bonnke’s ministry, according to a report by CfAN. Bonnke was best known for his massive gospel outreach campaigns throughout Africa where he inspired over 77 million people to make decisions for Christ over the last 35 years. It is no exaggeration to say that his work transformed the continent.

A Note From Daniel Kolenda on Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s Death

His death was announced in a statement signed by his wife, Anni Bonnke.

Bonnke leaves behind his wife Anni, their children Kai-Uwe, Gabrielle, and Susie, and eight grandchildren.

The Reinhard Bonnke Legacy of Harvest Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

The service will be held at Faith Assembly of God at 9307 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.

Official Obituary Of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke