Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Is Dead, Farewell God’s General

World renowned evangelist and author Reinhard Bonnke has passed away. He was 79 years old.

Evangelist Reinhard-Bonnke

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke has touched the lives of literally multiple-millions around the world. More than 79-million people made Christ their Lord as a result of Evangelist Bonnke’s ministry, according to a report by CfAN. Bonnke was best known for his gospel outreach campaigns throughout Africa. It is no exaggeration to say that his work transformed the continent.

His death was announced in a statement signed by his wife, Anni Bonnke.

She wrote:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.

Official Obituary Of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

He preached Jesus…

“Great and marvelous are Your works,

Lord God Almighty!

Just and true are Your ways,

O King of the saints!

Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name?

For You alone are holy.

For all nations shall come and worship before You,

For Your judgments have been manifested.”

Revelation 15:3-4

In Christ,

Anni Bonnke and Family

A Note From Daniel Kolenda on Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke’s Death

Biography Of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

