Dolly Parton Shares Encouraging Words Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Renowned country music star and actress Dolly Parton offered some encouraging words in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet last Friday afternoon entitled “Keep the Faith,” Dolly offered her take on the virus as a lesson from God, Faithwire reports.

“It’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation,” she said. “I think God’s in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

“I think that when this passes, we’re gonna all be better people,” the beloved 74-year-old singer added optimistically.

Despite the negativity in the world today, she maintains “a positive attitude about it.”

“So just keep the faith”, she concluded. “Don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright. God loves us.”

Keep the faith ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrmbQZbRcb — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 27, 2020

In an article by Fox News, Parton’s encouraging video elicited a positive response from her fans, who praised the “Jolene” crooner for lifting up their spirits.

One fan called Parton a “national treasure.”

“I swear the pope needs to make her a saint already,” another commented.

“The queen has spoken,” one person added.

Parton’s video on the coronavirus was posted a week after her tearful tribute to close friend and fellow country music icon Kenny Rogers, who died from natural causes last Friday.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” Parton posted in a video from her home.

“I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be talking to God sometime today if he ain’t already and he’s gonna be asking Him to spread some light on much of this darkness going on here,” she said.

“I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart’s broken.”

“And a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today.” she added. “And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans when I say that I will always love you.”

Parton broke into tears as she showed a picture of herself and Kenny Rogers.

“I walked out and thought, ‘Well, maybe I’ll hold that up for everybody,’ so I know you’re sad as I am but God bless you Kenny. Fly high, straight into the arms of God,” she said.

“And to the rest of you, keep the faith.”

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

