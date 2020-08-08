COVID-19: Daystar Christian Centre Will Not Reopen Now – Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Senior Pastors of Daystar Christian Centre Sam and Nike Adeyemi have said that their church will not resume in-person service yet despite the Lagos State Government giving the nod for religious centres to open.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi

This was made known in a statement released by the church on Friday titled, ‘Update On Resumption Of Physical Services’.

Churches in the state have been shut since March over the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last week, approved the reopening of worship centres in the State effective August 7, after over four months of closure.

Mosques were also allowed to reopen on Friday, August 7 with full observance of COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing, use of face masks and hand-washing.

However, the Senior Pastors of Daystar Christian Centre said they would continue to hold online services until it is safe to reopen their expansive auditorium located in the Oregun area of the state.

The statement reads: “We are aware of the Lagos State Government’s announcement that churches can resume physical services from 9th August 2020.

“We thank God for the progress made so far by the federal and state governments, the NCDC and our frontline health workers. However, the leadership of Daystar Christian Centre has resolved NOT to open her worship centres for physical gathering on the immediate.

Pastors Sam and Nike Adeyemi

“Daystar Christian Centre will continue to hold her services online exclusively pending further review.

“We look forward to the resumption of physical services in a safe environment. We urge our members and friends to join us on all our online platforms for life-transforming services.

“God’s mercy that has preserved us thus far will cause this plague to pass over our families, nations and planet in Jesus’ name. Amen!”

