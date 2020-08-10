Justin Bieber and His Wife Get Baptized, Says It’s ‘One Of The Most Special Moments Of My Life’

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Pop superstar Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber decided to publicly declare their love for God by getting baptized as a couple.

The singer shared several photos of his recent road trip reportedly to Lake Coeur d’Alene in Idaho and his rededication to God with his wife by his side. Bieber called it “one of the most special moments” of his life.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together!” the professing Christian wrote to his over 143million Instagram followers on Thursday. “This was one of [the] most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

Before sharing the photo of his baptism, the singer posted a photo of his good friend and pastor Judah Smith. Smith performed the baptism in the lake as Justin and Hailey, dressed in swimming attire, listened to the pastor before they were immersed in the water Christian Post Reported.

Bieber, who was filled with gratitude for his family and friends who were present for the occasion, also received love from others online.

One of Bieber’s other spiritual mentors, pastor Carl Lentz commented on the baptism photos, “Amazing. love you.” The minister’s wife, Laura Lentz, likewise wrote, “Beautiful.”

E! host and professing Christian Jason Kennedy revealed that he was present during the occasion, commenting, “One of the top moments of my life doing this with you.”

Pastor Smith commented, “CHILLS STILL.”