Chinese Pastors Ordered To Praise President Xi Jinping From Pulpit Or Shut Down Churches

Early Rain Covenant Church in China

China’s state-approved churches that were forced to close due to COVID-19 have been granted permission to reopen, but only if they praise the Chinese Communist Party in sermons and extol President Xi Jinping, a new report reveals.

The Chinese Religious Affairs Bureau of Zhengzhou, the capital of the province of Henan, released in mid-June a list of 42 prerequisites for churches that sought to reopen. Among the requirements, churches were ordered to “intensify patriotic education” and “study China’s religious policies,” Religious liberty magazine Bitter Winter reported.

Additionally, churches were ordered to promote the “four requirements,” a nationwide campaign launched in 2018 to promote the “sinicization” of religion. The campaign involves requiring religious communities to ritually raise the national flag; promoting the Chinese Constitution and laws, core socialist values, and “China’s excellent traditional culture.”

“Instead of a normal sermon, the preacher talked about the patriotism of medical workers during the epidemic, and their sacrifice to the state,” a member of a Three-Self church told Bitter Winter. “These things are important, but political things were discussed for half of the time. Many believers complained afterward.”

Churches that refused to comply with the CCP’s demands were not permitted to reopen. In Henan, one church was not allowed to reopen because officials didn’t approve the pastor’s sermons.

“None of the 11 places of worship in our area was approved for reopening,” a deacon in the church told Bitter Winter. “We were busy preparing to meet the requirements for reopening, but the government made things difficult for us in every respect.”

Also in June, the government of Yucheng, a county in the prefecture-level city of Shangqiu in Henan, demanded the preachers of state-run churches praise President Xi for “the right way to lead people in defeating the epidemic” and praise China for its single-party rule. They were also ordered to slander the United States and other countries, Christian Post Reported.

“The government said that churches must preach about national affairs if they want to reopen,” a church member in Henan told Bitter Winter. “With Xi Jinping’s speeches as the main content, it’s better for churches not to reopen.”

An elderly believer from Henan said that the Religious Affairs Bureau would ban anyone from preaching if they refuse to cooperate with the new requirements.

“Those preachers who agree to preach politics just want their churches to be reopened as soon as possible,” the believer explained. “But they are secularized instead. They have no way to retreat and become politicized.”

Persecution watchdog Open Doors USA ranks China as the 23rd worst country in the world when it comes to the persecution of Christians. The organization notes that all churches are perceived as a threat if they become too large, too political, or invite foreign guests.

