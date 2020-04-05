Coronavirus: Pastor Tweets ‘Jesus is My Healer’ From Intensive Care After Testing Positive

A Northern Irish pastor battling for his life against COVID-19, has gone viral on twitter after posting faith-filled tweets about his experience while confined to an intensive care unit, declaring that Jesus Christ is his healer.

Mark McClurg, the pastor of Newtownards Elim Church, took to Twitter on March 24 to announce he had contracted COVID-19 and calling on people to pray for the healthcare staff.

After a day in the ICU, the 40-year-old pastor posted a series of video to emphasize the severity of the disease and requesting that people heed the government advice and stay home.

“This coronavirus is deadly,” he said, drawing short, labored breaths. “Coronavirus wants to kill you, it wants to take all the life out of your lungs.”

McClurg then went on to talk about his love for the local church community that has been holding him up in prayer.

“What I’ve loved over the last week is that my church family has been praying for me. Thank you so much for praying,” he said.

“I belong to Jesus, I believe in Jesus, I love Jesus. I give him all the glory right now. Lord Jesus Christ — not only my saviour — he’s my healer. He’s real.”

While fighting for his life in the hospital, Mark still managed to share a message of hope to his viewers. On a video, he shared a scripture from Isaiah 26:20 saying that this virus will pass.

“Come, my people, enter your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little while until the fury has passed by.” -Isaiah 26:20.

“This is an encouragement to stay inside for a little while,” McClurg implored. “Coronavirus will pass, but you must stay in.”

On Sunday, Mark joyfully announced that he had overcome the coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital.

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers,” he tweeted. “I want to thank the staff at the Ulster Hospital for saving my life. [I’m] looking forward to enjoying life. Overcome #Coronavirus. Be kind. Jesus is my healer.”