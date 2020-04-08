Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Result Of A Fallen World’ – Franklin Graham

The novel coronavirus pandemic is the “result” of sin that exists in a “fallen world” that has “turned its back on God,” conservative evangelical leader Franklin Graham said.

Graham, president of the Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan’s Purse, spoke with Fox News’ Jeannie Pirro on Saturday for an interview that mostly focused on the emergency field hospital Samaritan’s Purse is operating in New York City’s Central Park.

In New York City, there are over 67,551 confirmed cases of the virus with over 3,048 related deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. Nationally, there are over 338,995 cases of coronavirus with over 10,000 deaths, and over 1.3 million cases and 72,638 related deaths worldwide.

“This pandemic, this is a result of a fallen world, a world that has turned its back on God,” Graham said in the interview. “So I would encourage people to pray and let’s ask God for help.”

Toward the end of the interview, Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, was asked by Pirro if he gets questions from a lot of people wondering: “Why would God allow this kind of thing to happen?”

“I don’t think that God planned for this to happen,” he responded. “It’s because of the sin that’s in the world. Man has turned his back against God. We have sinned against Him. We need to ask for God’s forgiveness.”

“That’s what Easter is all about it,” Graham, who also leads the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, continued. “It’s about God so loving the world that He gave His only begotten son so that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but should have everlasting life.”

He assured that “Christ came to save sinners” and “save the world.”

“If we put our faith and trust in Him, He’ll forgive our sins and heal our hearts and He’ll change the course of our lives,” Graham added.

Christian Post