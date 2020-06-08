Christian Theologian and Bestselling Author Tim Keller Ask For Your Prayers As He Shares Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Theologian and bestselling author Timothy Keller shared that he’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and asked fellow believers to pray for him in four specific ways.

Pastor Tim Keller, founder and former pastor of Redeemer Church in New York City. | Courtesy of A. Larry Ross Communications

“Less than 3 weeks ago I didn’t know I had cancer. Today I’m headed to the National Cancer Institute at the NIH for additional testing before beginning chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer next week back in New York City,” the retired pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City wrote on social media Sunday.

“I feel great and have no symptoms. It was what doctors call an ‘incidental pickup,’ otherwise known as providential intervention,” continued Keller, co-founder of The Gospel Coalition and author of The Reason for God and The Meaning of Marriage. “I have terrific human doctors, but most importantly I have the Great Physician himself caring for me.”

He added, “Though we have had times of shock and fear, God has been remarkably present with me through all the many tests, biopsies, and surgery of the past few weeks.”

Keller, who had thyroid cancer in 2002, also listed four ways people can pray for him and his family through this process.

One, for God “to use medical means or his direct intervention to make the cancer regress to the point of vanishing,” he said.

Two, that he and his wife, Kathy, “use this opportunity to be weaned from the joys of this world and to desire God’s presence above all.”

Three, “for my family to be comforted and encouraged.”

And four, “for the side effects of treatment to allow me to continue writing and speaking.”