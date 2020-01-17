Christian Activist Arrested In Iran

Iranian news reports the arrest of Mary Fatemeh Mohammadi, a Christian human rights activist working from within Tehran. She was arrested on January 12th, near Azadi Square, where protesters had gathered to demonstrate against Iran having accidently shot down a commercial passenger plane. Neither her location nor her status is known at this time.

The arrest occurred just after she had made several tweets about the repression of Iran’s government towards its people. Her tweets included statements such as, “tackling soft repression is harder than hard oppression.” She spoke of how batons and tear gas are used to suppress any voice of protests. She also talked about how the protesters were resisting against the regime’s oppression.

Iran is rated as a Tier 1 Country of Particular Concern by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. Christians are often arbitrarily detained, arrested, tortured, and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. As an Islamic country, any other religion is viewed as a national security threat.