Chinese Christian Arrested for Street Evangelism Preaches To Police

A Chinese Christian man who was arrested and sentenced to 10 days in jail for the act of “illegal evangelism” took his evangelism to a new level by preaching to the police officers who arrested him.

Chen Wensheng often carries a wooden cross inscribed with the words “Glory to our Savior” and “Repent and Be Saved by Faith” as he shares the Gospel with passersby.

A street evangelist, Chen, who is part of the Xiaoqun Church in Hengyang, located in China’s Hunan province, was sentenced on Aug. 3 after authorities detained him because of his evangelistic activity, persecution watchdog China Aid reports.

Because of his evangelistic efforts, Chen is frequently arrested and detained at the police station, but instead of getting offended, he repeatedly urged the officers to believe in Jesus Christ.

When officers asked him whether believing in Jesus can bring money, he responded that believing in Jesus is not for money, but to gain eternal life.

In his latest detention, his cross was confiscated at the police station. His church sent him daily commodities and arranged someone to visit his family.

These videos shared by China Aid include footage of Chen’s street evangelism booth and of him sharing his faith with officers as he was leaving the station from previous detention.