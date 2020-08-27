China Fines Man 20,000 RMB For Holding Online Bible Study

Chinese Police Violently Raid House Church in China’s Xiamen city in Fujian province

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Christians to practice their faith in Communist China as persecution escalates against the faithful. Now authorities are targeting online Bible studies.

International Christian Concern (ICC) reports that on Aug. 11, a Christian man in China’s Yunnan province received a notice of administrative punishment from the local Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau (ERAB). The bureau accused him of hosting illegal religious education training online.

According to the Chinese Christian Fellowship of Righteousness, one of their members, brother Zhang Wenli, was fined a hefty 20,000 RMB (approximately $2,870 USD), issued by the Lincang City Linxiang District ERAB, for his unauthorized activities.

The notice cited the 2018 Regulations on Religious Affairs, Article 41, that state “Non-religious groups, non-religious schools, non-religious activity sites, and temporary activity sites not appropriately designated as religious ones cannot conduct religious activities, accepting religious donations, carrying out religious training…”

He was asked to stop his activities. If he objected to the notice, he could submit written appeal to the ERAB within three days after he received it.

The notice cited the 2018 Regulations on Religious Affairs, Article 41, that state "Non-religious groups, non-religious schools, non-religious activity sites, and temporary activity sites not appropriately designated as religious ones cannot conduct religious activities, accepting religious donations, carrying out religious training…"

He was asked to stop his activities. If he objected to the notice, he could submit written appeal to the ERAB within three days after he received it.

Brother Zhang was not asking for donations, but was merely holding a Bible study online and was targeted by the authorities regardless.

ICC says the objective of the government’s action is to coerce church members to join state-sanctioned churches and is part of the overall government crackdown.

Persecution watchdog Open Doors ranks China 23rd on its list of 50 countries where it is most difficult to be a Christian. The nonprofit notes that all churches are perceived as a threat if they become too large, too political, or invite foreign guests.

