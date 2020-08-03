“Black Lives Matter” Protesters Burn Bibles Outside Federal Building In Portland

“Black Lives Matter” Protesters Burn Bibles

Rioters carrying “Black Lives Matter” signs threw Bibles into a fire in front of the federal courthouse in Portland and burned an American flag, leaving bystanders wondering what that act of arson had to do with protesting against police brutality.

Video shows demonstrators create a bonfire in the street, and protesters with Black Lives Matter signs toss Bibles into the inferno.

Twitter user Ian Miles Cheong shared a video of demonstrators desecrating Bibles and the symbol of American freedom.

Cheong wrote, “Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland.”

In a later thread, Cheong wrote, “I don’t know what burning the Bible has to do with protesting against police brutality. Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion.”

“People began starting a fire in the street in front of the federal courthouse which started with burning a Bible, then an American flag, until more and more items were added,” according to KOIN reporter Danny Peterson. “Finally around 1 a.m. (Saturday), yellow-clad members of the group Moms United for Black Lives Matter went over to the fire and put it out with bottles of water and stamped it out.”

Peterson posted a video of protesters burning an American flag while chanting about the police.

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, commented on the video of Bibles being set on fire.

“Now we move to the book burning phase,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m pretty sure ANTIFA doesn’t actually stand for what they say it stands for. Maybe just remove the anti part of them name and it’s perfect.”