7 “Nevers” In The Scripture

The Seven “Nevers” Of Scripture

1.) God’s love never fails. (Psalm 119:76)

2.) God will never leave you. (Deut 31:6, Heb 13:5, Ps 37:25)

3.) God’s righteousness rolls like a never-failing stream. (Amos 5:24)

4.) God’s compassion never fail. (Lamentations 3:22)

5.) God will never violate His covenant of peace. (Isaiah 54:10)

6.) God’s word never returns empty. (Isaiah 55:10-11)

7.) God will never let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. (1 Cor. 10:13)

