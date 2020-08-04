7 “Nevers” In The Scripture

The Seven “Nevers” Of Scripture
1.) God’s love never fails. (Psalm 119:76)
2.) God will never leave you. (Deut 31:6, Heb 13:5, Ps 37:25)
3.) God’s righteousness rolls like a never-failing stream. (Amos 5:24)
4.) God’s compassion never fail. (Lamentations 3:22)
5.) God will never violate His covenant of peace. (Isaiah 54:10)
6.) God’s word never returns empty. (Isaiah 55:10-11)
7.) God will never let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. (1 Cor. 10:13)
