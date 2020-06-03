White Americans Kneel To Beg Blacks For Forgiveness In Jesus Name For Years Of Racism (Video)

Amid the ongoing protests in the United States that began after the death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, a video of a group of white people kneeling down to pray and apologise for the incident and years of racism in the country, has gone viral.

Americans gathered Sunday at Cuney Homes in the Third Ward to pray for the family of George Floyd.

During the prayer, the white people in attendance knelt down and asked for forgiveness for years of racism.

“Father God we asked for forgiveness from our black brothers and sisters for years and years of racism,” a man can be heard saying in the viral clip, as they kneel in front of African Americans. In the video, many can be seen crying as the man continues to pay homage to Floyd.

The powerful moment was followed up by the black community accepting the apology and joining together in prayer.

Floyd’s death triggered protests across the US, with many standing in solidarity with the protestors. In another clip, Portland police are seen kneeling to show support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters, garnering positive reactions online.

