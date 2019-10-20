Biography Of Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie

Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie is the wife of Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries.

Her passion centers on helping the needy which propelled her to establish a HELP MINISTRY that reaches out to widows, orphans and motherless children so as to alleviate poverty in the society.

Born July 11, Mama as she is fondly called is the provost of The Word Of Life Bible Institute; a life-transforming training arm of Salvation Ministries which has graduated thousands of students since her inception in 1997.

Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie

She develops interesting course plan to meet the spiritual, emotional and social needs of students. She establishes and enforces rules for behavior and procedure for maintaining order among a diverse class of students. She ensures that progressive teaching principles are applied to constantly improve the standard of the institute.

As a lover of humanity, Pastor Peace Ibiyeomie organizes and sponsors micro-entrepreneur workshop for widows. She empowers them financially to start small scale businesses. She provides health-care facility for sick widows and their children as well as scholarship and other welfare for motherless and orphaned children.

Still hungry to do more, Peace Ibiyeomie in April 2010, reached out to Rasat and Zot-Foron communities in Barkin Ladin L.G.A of Plateau State; communities ravaged by Islamic insurgence on the 7th of March 2010; leaving the few survivors in a very pitiable state. To help ameliorate the suffering of these people, Peace Ibiyeomie financed the building of the primary School in the community to enable the children acquire basic education. She went further to sponsor a micro-entrepreneur workshop for the women who lost their husbands during the crisis and empowered them financially to start small scale business so as to take care of their children.

Pastors David and Peace Ibiyeomie

As an author, she has written so many life-changing books such as;

How to enjoy Ceaseless Harvest

The Winning Woman

Your Passport to Success

Building a Stable Family

The Real Mother

Secrets of Godly Marriage

The Woman God Uses

The Prudent Woman

7 Secrets of an Uncommon Woman

Personal Life

Pastor Mrs. Peace Ibiyeomie is happily married to Pastor David Ibiyeomie and they are blessed with a lovely son – David Ibiyeomie Junior

Pastor David Ibiyeomie with his wife Pst. Mrs. Peace Ibiyeomie, and son David Ibiyeomie jnr.

On celebration seasons, Pastor Peace ensures that the widows and orphaned children are not left out of the celebration as she goes all out to provide food items, clothing and other gift items for them; reminding them of Christ’s love towards them.

Pastor Mrs. Peace Ibiyeomie Gifts Christmas Packages To Widows From Different Denominations