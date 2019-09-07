Biography Of Pastor Daniel Olawande

Pastor Daniel Olawande fondly called P.Daniel is an ordained Minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and Lead pastor at RCCG Living Seed Church, Ikorodu, a church that runs on Sunday Afternoon

A dynamic inspirational preacher of God’s word called with the mandate to set men on fire for God and to raise a burning generation. Daniel Olawande’s influence has spread beyond the boundaries of His local church as He is a sought after speaker at churches, conventions & conferences.

In the chronicles of His stewardship activities, Daniel is the present National Youth Vice President, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and National Executive of the Pastor’s Seed Family (PSF), where he serves as the National Representative for Region 26 Ikorodu Lagos, The President of Inspired Team International. He has previously served as President of the Redeemed Christian Corpers Fellowship (RCCF), Lagos state Chapter and Redeemed Christian fellowship (RCF) at Adeyemi University of Education, Ondo state.

The multi – talented 21st century seasoned, revolutionary leader has by the Holy Spirit amplified His revival mandate through several yearly programs that features within and outside Nigeria.

He monthly convenes a 12 hour non – stop prayers in the Holy Ghost that has accommodated hungry – driven individuals in their hundreds for a monthly revival prayers.

Generally recognized with the slogan “Fire in my Bones” which has continually driven His passion to see young men burn for God, Daniel is careful to understand the demands of God’s interest in preparing men before sending them, He is the Host of the Annual Awakening the Giants within conference for campuses, Soul winners conference and the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) with atendees from within and outside Nigeria across various denominations.

The revivalist isn’t left out in terms of Educational Achievements as He is an alumnus of the Daystar Leadership Academy Lagos (Basic and Advance courses), who also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Theology from the Redeemed Christian Bible College, and a master’s degree in Educational Psychology from the prestigious University of Lagos.

A worshipper, actor and writer who by virtue of revelation has received several worship songs sang as choruses by individuals, churches and religious gatherings.

Daniel Olawande is happily married to Oluwanifemi Daniel-Olawande since May 2018, and blessed with a baby Girl Zion Flaming Olawande. He recently released his debut single titled Iferepo featuring his lovely wife.

Source: Daniel Olawande Official Website