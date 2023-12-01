Bible College Prof. Fired For Warning Against Homosexuality Sues The Methodist School

A professor at a U.K. Bible college fired for tweeting that homosexuality “is invading the church” has filed a lawsuit against the Methodist school.

Dr. Aaron Edwards was ousted from his position at Cliff College in Derbyshire, England, over a post to X — formerly known as Twitter on Feb. 19, — that addressed sexuality from a Christian perspective. College administrators claimed Edwards post “brought the college into disrepute.”

Trans-identified Man Threatens To Bomb Churches, Sexually Assault Christian Girls

Homosexuality is invading the Church.



Evangelicals no longer see the severity of this b/c they're busy apologising for their apparently barbaric homophobia, whether or not it's true.



This *is* a "Gospel issue", by the way. If sin is no longer sin, we no longer need a Saviour. — Aaron Edwards (@aaron_p_edwards) February 19, 2023

In the wake of the post, the lecturing professor faced online abuse, suspension, and was even threatened with being reported to Prevent, a counter-terrorism program—all during Cliff College’s investigation into the matter. Ultimately, he was fired from his job, according to Faithwire.

Pope Francis Fires Catholic Bishop For Not Supporting Gay and Transgender Marriage

The 37-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the school, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, stating he was harassed, discriminated against, and unfairly dismissed.

Edwards’ legal representatives plan to argue their client’s rights under the European Convention of Human Rights were violated, according to a statement from the CLC.

Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Trans-women In The Vatican, Eats Launch With Them

Vatican Says Transgender People Can Be Baptized In Catholic Church, Serve As Godparents