Amazing: 5-Year-Old And Her Dad Sing ‘Peace In Christ’

Five year old Claire Ryann and her father, Dave, took the Internet by storm when a video of them singing together was shared online.

Now, this adorable duo is back with another precious duet and this time they’re singing straight to the Lord.

“There is peace in Christ

When we learn to him

Feel the love he felt for us

When he bore our sins”

Just listen as Claire and her dad perform a beautiful duet to the powerful song ‘Peace In Christ.’

This Easter song is the perfect way to remember the sacrifice God made when He sent His only Son down to Earth to die for our sins. That gift paved the way for our path into Heaven and there is so much peace in knowing that truth.

“There is peace in Christ

He give us hope

When hope is gone

He give us strength”

Claire and her father truly have a God-given talent for singing and performing and I’m so glad that they’re using their talents to worship His name.

I just love this beautiful relationship between Claire and her father. It’s obvious that there is so much love between the two and now they can share their musical talents, too.

What a precious way for father and daughter to bond and play together. I hope we continue to hear more worship and praise from this dynamic duo. Who else wants to hear more from Claire Ryann?

Peace In Christ Lyrics

There is peace in Christ

When we learn of Him

Feel the love He felt for us

When He bore our sins

Listen to His words

Let them come alive

If we know Him as He is

There is peace in Christ

He give us hope

When hope is gone

He give us strength

When we can’t go on

He give us shelter

In the storms of life

When there’s no peace on earth

There is peace in Christ

There is peace in Christ

When we walk with him

Through the streets of Galilee to Jerusalem

Mend the broken hearts

Dry the tear-filled eyes

When we live the way He lives

There is peace in Christ

He give us hope

When hope is gone

He give us strength

When we can’t go on

He give us shelter

In the storms of life

When there’s no peace on earth

There is peace in Christ

He give us hope

When hope is gone

He give us strength

When we can’t go on

He give us shelter

In the storms of life

When there’s no peace on earth

There is peace in Christ

When there’s no peace on earth

There is peace in Christ

