‘All Life Is A Gift From God’: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to the pro-life cause by instating January 22 as the “National Sanctity of Human Life Day.”

The President, in a proclamation signed Monday, declared that “every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly” possesses “inherent value” and that “the rights of all people must be defended.”

“On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage,” he wrote. From conception to natural death.”

January 22 was chosen as it coincides with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision; a landmark ruling that enshrined abortion as a constitutional right.

Trump, however, said his administration was fighting back against Roe by attempting to “dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right.”

“As a Nation, we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential,” the President declared. “Countless Americans are tireless defenders of life and champions for the vulnerable among us. We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption.”

The President also addressed the issue of late-term abortion — a sordid procedure that has become a hot topic campaign issue for the democrats.

“I have called on the Congress to act to prohibit abortions of later-term babies who can feel pain,” Trump wrote.

In some final, poignant remarks, the President warned that the rampant proliferation of abortion will eventually result in the tragedy of a “generation lost.”

“I ask every citizen of this great Nation to listen to the sound of silence caused by a generation lost to us, and then to raise their voices for all affected by abortion, both seen and unseen,” Trump implored.

The President has declared a National Sanctity of Human Life Day on two previous occasions, in 2018 and 2019, according to Faithwire.

