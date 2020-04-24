4 killed, 36 Houses Destroyed as Fulani Radicals Raid Christian Community In Kaduna State

Armed Fulani invaders lay siege to Unguwan Magaji village in the Kamaru Chawai ward of Kauru Local Government Area (LGA), in the Southern part of Kaduna state, killing four and razing 36 houses.

The invaders who came by 6:45pm Sunday evening, from behind the hills that serves as the boundary of Kaduna state and Ganawuri, plateau State, were numbered over a 100.

They attacked from four flanks causing confusing and pandemonium among unsuspecting villagers as village youths tried to fend them off.

After about 30 minutes of violence the following were unfortunately killed: Mrs Hanatu Joseph 58, mother of 5 Children; Mrs Sarah Sunday, 40 – She left behind her husband and 6 Children.

The others are: Mrs Dije Sajay, 55, married with 6 children and Mr Sunday David, 47 married with 7 children. He was a retrenched civil servant, according to 247report.

However, brave youths of the village were said to have put strong resistance to the invaders. One of the attackers was found dead and his phone retrieved and has revealed useful information which have been passed to the police.

“When the attackers came to our house, they threatened to cut off my head, but I picked up my son and escaped through the back door and ran to the next village towards Kwall,” one resident, who was not named, told Stefanos Foundation.

“As I was running, I felt at a point that they may catch up with me, so I found a place between yam farm ridges and hid my son and continued to run in an attempt to distract them from getting to my son.”

The witness said that as he hid, he saw a local vigilante group coming to defend the residents of the village.

“They met me and asked me to move to a safer place while they engaged the attackers,” the witness said.

The attackers targeted food stores and bans of grains, making sure they burnt as much as they could. This is to ostensibly cause starvation, especially under this lockdown from the coronavirus.

Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst country in the world for Christian persecution on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List. It is one of the most deadly countries in the world for Christians.

