Kamala Harris Hailed As ‘Phenomenal Servant Of God’ As She Speaks At NC Megachurch

Vice President Kamala Harris was hailed as a “phenomenal servant of God” Sunday by Bishop Rosie O’Neal, founder and senior pastor of Koinonia Christian Center Church in Greenville, North Carolina, moments before she encouraged congregants at the megachurch to not grow weary in well-doing from Galatians 6.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee looking to get elected as America’s first female president on Nov. 5, highlighted how challenging having faith can be in times of crisis. She cited, in particular, the devastation suffered in states like North Carolina and Florida due to recent hurricanes.

In recent weeks, both Hurricanes Helene and Milton have caused billions of dollars in damage and killed scores of Americans, particularly in western North Carolina, five hours away from where Harris was speaking.

“It is easy in these moments of crisis to question our faith, to sometimes lose our faith for a moment because [of] what we see,” Harris said before thanking the church for allowing her to worship with them.

“It does my heart and soul good,” she said of the worship.

Harris spoke about her time as a young girl learning about faith and singing in the children’s choir at the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California.

“Scripture teaches us, let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. I first encountered the words of Galatians as a young girl at 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California, which is where I sang in the children’s choir and first learned the teachings of the Bible,” Harris recalled.

“My earliest memories of those teachings are about a loving God, a God who asks us to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, to defend the rights of the poor and the needy. And so, at an early age, I learned that faith is a verb,” she continued. “It is something we show in action.”

She also referenced the words of her pastor, the Rev. Amos C. Brown, who leads Third Baptist Church of San Francisco to “do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with our God.”

“That truth is important at all times, and especially in moments of difficulty and disaster. Especially in moments like this, as we navigate storms that have inflicted so much harm across our country. And to all those who have loved ones who have been affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, Doug and I, my husband, are holding all of you close in our hearts and in our prayers, and we are thinking of everyone who has been affected by these storms,” Harris said.

