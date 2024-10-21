Satanic Temple Opens ‘Religious’ Abortion Clinic as Part of ‘Destruction Ritual’

The Satanic Temple (TST) has opened its second abortion facility – this time in Virginia – reaffirming its so-called belief in abortion, to provide what it describes as “religious abortion services,” describing the killing of unborn babies as part of its “destruction ritual.”

After first opening a clinic in New Mexico, TST announced it is expanding into the commonwealth of Virginia with its second 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week location, according to a press release about the new facility.

The organization, it should be noted, is not associated with the Church of Satan, founded in the 1960s by Anton LaVey. TST is not religiously tied to Satanism, but is an activist organization seeking to advance political and societal goals.

Nevertheless, TST has sought to enshrine abortion as a religious practice and, as a result, has argued it should — in the name of religious liberty — be exempt from abortion restrictions that came in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Virginia-based facility is called “Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic.” Women who obtain abortions from the new clinic will be charged a fee for the abortion-inducing drugs, but TST has stated it will assist women by aiding with some travel-related expenses.

“As abortion rights continue to be a central issue in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, we remain steadfast in our mission to expand access and protect bodily autonomy,” the group stated. “We know the urgency of this work, and we will not stop until we have made a lasting difference,” Faithwire reports.

According to a TST document shared with The Christian Post, the group describes abortion as part of a “destruction ritual that serves as a protective rite,” noting preparations for the abortion ritual include reading or listening to stories from those who advocate for abortion as a way to “subdue any stigmas” a woman might feel entering the clinic.

TST, headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, calls the Satanic abortion ritual a “spiritual experience designed to instill confidence and self-worth in accordance to TST’s religious beliefs.”