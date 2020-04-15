Woman Survives Tornadoes That Killed 9 In SC By ‘Calling On Jesus’

“I just wanted to make sure we were safe. None of the kids knew what was going on. Between all the wind blowing and trees falling, I just kept calling on Jesus. That’s all I know to do in a case like this. He just kept His hand over us,” Ritter said.

As South Carolina deals with a pandemic that led to unprecedented steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the state was struck by an estimated nine confirmed and suspected tornadoes early Monday morning that killed nine people in small towns from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.

A woman who escaped unhurt after a series of the powerful tornadoes swept across South Carolina Monday morning, leaving at least nine people dead, says she survived by “calling on Jesus.”

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

The North resident, Allison Ritter, told The Times and Democrat that she was at home when she heard the howl of the tornado begin to rip through her neighborhood.

“Once I heard that wind blowing, I knew. My children and I were in the house when it happened. I never experienced anything like that before. My mom ended up calling me right before it happened and about five minutes later was when I ran and got my kids,” she said.

“I started hearing all the wind blowing, windows breaking, trees cracking, debris just hitting up against the house. It was a lot.”

The frightened mom said she gathered her children together, including a newborn, and sheltered in a bathroom. When it was done, she found an uprooted tree and twisted metal scattered outside, Christian Post Reports.

Muslim Woman Stops Tsunami Calling On The Name Of Jesus (Video)

“I just wanted to make sure we were safe. None of the kids knew what was going on. Between all the wind blowing and trees falling, I just kept calling on Jesus. That’s all I know to do in a case like this. He just kept His hand over us,” Ritter said.

Five people died in rural Hampton County, 60 miles northwest of Hilton Head Island, S.C. Emergency Management Division reported. Three of the dead were a family that lived in Nixville, a small community just east of Estill according to Post and Courier.

On the opposite side of South Carolina, a 77-year-old security guard died at the BorgWarner auto-parts manufacturing plant

Rich Okulski, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Columbia, told the Post and Courier that the storm system was the state’s most severe weather event in 12 years with several long-track, violent tornadoes streaking across South Carolina over a six-hour period.

Muslim Scholar Converts to Christianity, Says Bible Has Authority Over Qur’an

Church Allows Homeless People To Sleep Inside Overnight And Give Them Warm Blankets