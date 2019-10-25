Who Will Our Pilot Be? – Hymn

We sail along toward the harbor light,

Over the great life sea;

The breakers roar and the waves dash high,

Who will our pilot be?

Refrain:

The Christ will our Pilot be,

A wonderful Guide is He;

So we’ll sail, sail sail!

Christ will our Pilot be.

We sail along in the morning bright,

Happy and glad are we;

But still we ask, as the rocks draw near,

Who will our pilot be?

We sail along, there are shoals, they say,

Dangers from which to flee;

We face the storm with a heavy heart,

Who will our pilot be?