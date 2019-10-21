Where Jesus Is, ’tis Heaven – Hymn

Since Christ my soul from sin set free,

This world has been a Heav’n to me;

And ‘mid earth’s sorrows and its woe,

‘Tis Heav’n my Jesus here to know.

Refrain:

Oh, hallelujah, yes, ’tis Heav’n,

‘Tis Heav’n to know my sins forgiv’n;

On land or sea, what matters where?-

Where Jesus is, ’tis Heaven there.

Once Heaven seemed a far-off place,

Till Jesus showed His smiling face;

Now it’s begun within my soul,

‘Twill last while endless ages roll.

What matters where on earth we dwell?

On mountaintop, or in the dell,

In cottage, or a mansion fair,

Where Jesus is, ’tis Heaven there.