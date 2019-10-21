Where Jesus Is, ’tis Heaven – Hymn

Since Christ my soul from sin set free,
This world has been a Heav’n to me;
And ‘mid earth’s sorrows and its woe,
‘Tis Heav’n my Jesus here to know.
Refrain:
Oh, hallelujah, yes, ’tis Heav’n,
‘Tis Heav’n to know my sins forgiv’n;
On land or sea, what matters where?-
Where Jesus is, ’tis Heaven there.
Once Heaven seemed a far-off place,
Till Jesus showed His smiling face;
Now it’s begun within my soul,
‘Twill last while endless ages roll.
What matters where on earth we dwell?
On mountaintop, or in the dell,
In cottage, or a mansion fair,
Where Jesus is, ’tis Heaven there.