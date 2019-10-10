Where Dreams Never Come True – Hymn

Sinner friends, today will you sin pursue?

Will you turn down all that is offered you?

Will you make your bed in the flames of hell,

Where the dreams of life will never come true?

Oh, just stop and think, what remorse and woe!

At the end of life where the lost will go,

To the land of gloom of the darkest hue,

Where the dreams of life will never come true.

Jesus gave His life on the cruel cross,

Yes, He bled and died to redeem the lost;

Will you still refuse His great love for you,

And go down where dreams will never come true?

It will be too late when in hell to pray,

There will be no light there to guide your way;

Jesus offers you now a golden crown,

Come and seek the Lord while He may be found.