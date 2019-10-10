Where Art Thou? – Hymn

O sinner, where art thou?

Thy soul, designed for light,

Is like the raging ocean,

Or storms of sullen night.

Refrain:

Where art thou? Where art thou,

Brother, on life’s way?

Where art thou? Where art thou?

Where goest thou today?

Neglecter, where art thou?

Oh, do not be too late!

This call may leave you hopeless,

Tomorrow seal your fate.

Backslider, where art thou?

Since thou hast gone astray,

No peace attends thy spirit,

Thou’rt weary all the day.

O Christian, where art thou?

Thy happy soul is blest,

While waiting by the river

For thy eternal rest.