When Love Shines In – Hymn

Jesus comes with pow’r to gladden,

When love shines in,

Every life that woe can sadden,

When love shines in.

Love will teach us how to pray,

Love will drive the gloom away,

Turn our darkness into day,

When love shines in.

Refrain:

When love shines in,

When love shines in,

How the heart is tuned to singing,

When love shines in;

When love shines in,

When love shines in,

Joy and peace to others bringing,

When love shines in.

How the world will grow with beauty,

When love shines in,

And the heart rejoice in duty,

When love shines in.

Trials may be sanctified,

And the soul in peace abide,

Life will all be glorified,

When love shines in.

Darkest sorrow will grow brighter,

When love shines in,

And the heaviest burden lighter,

When love shines in.

‘Tis the glory that will throw

Light to show us where to go;

Oh, the heart shall blessing know,

When love shines in.

We may have unfading splendor,

When love shines in,

And a friendship true and tender,

When love shines in.

When earth’s vict’ries shall be won,

And our life in Heav’n begun,

There will be no need of sun,

When love shines in.