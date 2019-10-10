What Will It Be? – Hymn

There are glories untold in that city of gold,

On the brink of the beautiful river;

Its wonderful light will burst on my sight,

But what will it be to see Jesus?

Refrain:

What will it be to see Jesus?

What will it be to see Him?

There are glories untold in that city of gold,

But what will it be to see Jesus?

There are some who have died that His name should abide,

There are some who have lived for His glory;

What bliss will it be, their faces to see,

But what will it be to see Jesus?

When in wonder I stand with my hand in His hand,

In the home with the ransomed forever,

The sorrow all past, triumphant at last,

Oh, what will it be to see Jesus?

When the love-light doth shine from His eyes into mine,

While the face that was marred is uplifted,

With rapture complete, His smile I shall meet,

Oh, what will it be to see Jesus?