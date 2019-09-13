We Need Each Other, Brethren – Hymn

In a world filled with vi’lence and hatred,
Everywhere wars and turmoil we see;
God’s people face daily this struggle;
Only love will keep us free.
Refrain:
We need each other, brethren!
For only love will carry us through;
Let us stand by each other, brethren;
Take courage, be faithful and true.
Oh, how sad to see some of our brethren,
As they strive for earth’s pleasure and gold,
Become selfish and strive with each other;
Love and kindness has quickly grown cold.
Lord, give us true warmth and affection;
When one fails, help us rescue his soul;
‘He’s not heavy, for he is my brother,’
Let us cry as we carry his load.
Dear saints, let us vow to each other,
‘I will help, I will comfort and pray;
I will stand by your side and defend you
In this battle you’re facing today.’