We Need Each Other, Brethren – Hymn

In a world filled with vi’lence and hatred,

Everywhere wars and turmoil we see;

God’s people face daily this struggle;

Only love will keep us free.

Refrain:

We need each other, brethren!

For only love will carry us through;

Let us stand by each other, brethren;

Take courage, be faithful and true.

Oh, how sad to see some of our brethren,

As they strive for earth’s pleasure and gold,

Become selfish and strive with each other;

Love and kindness has quickly grown cold.

Lord, give us true warmth and affection;

When one fails, help us rescue his soul;

‘He’s not heavy, for he is my brother,’

Let us cry as we carry his load.

Dear saints, let us vow to each other,

‘I will help, I will comfort and pray;

I will stand by your side and defend you

In this battle you’re facing today.’