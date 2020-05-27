We Depend On God To Help Us Protect Americans: US Secretary Of State

U.S. Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed that the Trump administration depends on God to help them protect American citiizens.

In an interview with Pastor Greg Laurie of the California megachurch Harvest Christian Fellowship, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he reads two books each morning — the Bible and the day’s intelligence report about threats to Americans at home and around the world. Juxtaposing the two, he shared, is difficult, Christian Post reports.

‘My Belief in Jesus Christ Makes a Real Difference’: U.S. Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo

“I manage to synthesize them … knowing that the Lord gives me the capacity to work, to be diligent,” Pompeo said in the pre-recorded interview that was featured Sunday. “I hope He’ll give me the wisdom and the perseverance to meet these challenges head-on in a way that protects the American people.”

The secretary of state said he goes back to that most important book every day “and remind myself that the Lord is looking out over this world … The Lord is watching us.”

American Must Be ‘One Nation Under God,’ Not Above God

He said whenever he’s stressed or preparing for a meeting, he’s confident that the Lord is watching over everyone in the room.

Pastor Greg Laurie interviews U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the man at the center of so many complex and vital issues facing America right now. But one constant through it all is his Christian faith.

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

Pompeo’s life so far includes a growing list of accomplishments: Eagle Scout, first in his class at West Point, Harvard Law School graduate, Kansas congressman and the first American to ever hold the top jobs at both the CIA and the State Department. However, his number one on the list remains a faithful decision made back in college: a decision point to follow Jesus Christ.

The former Sunday School teacher has been very vocal and unashamed about his faith in Jesus Christ.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)