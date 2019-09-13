Wayfaring Stranger – Hymn

I’m just a poor wayfaring stranger

I’m traveling through this world of woe

Yet there’s no sickness, toil nor danger

In that bright land to which I go

I’m going there to see my father

I’m going there no more to roam

I’m just a-going over Jordan

I’m just a-going over home

I know dark clouds will gather ’round me

I know my way is rough and steep

Yet golden fields lie just before me

Where God’s redeemed shall ever sleep

I’m going there to see my father

He said he’d meet me when I come

I’m only going over Jordan

I’m only going over home

I want to wear a crown of glory

When I get home to that good land

I want to shout salvation’s story

In concert with the blood-washed band

I’m going there to meet my Saviour

To sing his praise forever more

I’m just a-going over Jordan

I’m just a-going over home