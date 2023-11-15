Vikings QB Josh Dobbs: “My Personal Relationship With Jesus Christ Is All That Really Matters”

Vikings quarterback who has shocked NFL observers with his ability to learn on the fly, said his relationship with Christ is all that really matters to him.

Josh Dobbs was traded from the Arizona Cardinals and has been in Minnesota for less than two weeks, but in that time he’s already done enough to cement himself as a fan favorite.

Dobbs arrived on a Tuesday and barely had time to learn his teammate’s names when he was thrust into action five days later, thanks to an injury to starting quarterback Jaren Hall — in a road game at Atlanta. Dobbs, the scheduled backup that day, subsequently passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, leading the Vikings to a 31-28 upset — even though he had yet to learn the playbook.

On Sunday, he orchestrated a 27-19 home victory against the New Orleans Saints which saw the Vikings score three second-quarter touchdowns to put the game out of reach. One was a 28-yard toss to tight end T.J. Hockenson and another was a seven-yard scamper that electrified the crowd.

Minnesota has now won four straight games, including two with Dobbs.

Recently, when asked about his faith, Dobbs told a Fellowship of Christian Athletes event in Jackson, Tenn., that his faith is more important than wins and losses. He was baptized, he said, on the weekend of his 16th birthday — the same weekend his high school basketball team won a state title.

“With every great memory we made that weekend, all of that pales in comparison to that,” Dobbs said, referencing his baptism, according to The Jackson Post. “That was the time I publicly proclaimed my faith in Jesus Christ, and at the end of the day and end of our lives is all that really matters. He’s been faithful to me, so I aim to be faithful to Him in everything I do as a man.”

In a 2014 interview by the university about Dobbs’ unique area of study, he was also asked about the role faith played in his life.

“My personal relationship with Jesus Christ means everything to me,” he said. “Everything that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to God and my parents. I try to live my life in a way that it glorifies God in everything I do.

“I was raised in a Christian home, where my parents grounded me in principles that help me deal with the demands of life. I believe in the power of prayer. Whether a situation is good or bad, I am guided by my faith.”

