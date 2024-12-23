Denzel Washington Receives Minister’s License, Gets Baptized



Denzel Washington can now add ministry to his long resume.

On Saturday, the Gladiator II star was baptized, receiving a certificate of baptism, as well as a minister’s license, meaning that he can later get ordained. The event took place at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ located in New York City’s Harlem, per Today. First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York livestreamed the service on Facebook.

“In one week I turn 70. It took a while, but I’m here,” the prolific actor said. Washington also thanked his wife, Pauletta Washington.

The two-time Academy Award winner has been open about his faith before, telling Esquire last month that while talk of religion in Hollywood is rare, he is unflinching in his resolve to share his beliefs and experience.

“I’m unafraid. I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it—you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” he wrote in an essay relayed by the magazine.

He continued at the time, “It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe. There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard. It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”