A gay couple resident in Georgia, the United States, William and Zachary Zulock, aged 34 and 36, have been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing their adopted sons.

Last week, a Walton County court imposed 100-year sentences on each, without the possibility of parole. The victims, two brothers, are now 12 and 10 years old, The Economic Times reports.

The Zulocks reportedly adopted the boys from a Christian special-needs agency and lived in an Atlanta suburb.

Zachary worked in banking, and William was a government employee.



The abuse reportedly involved forcing the children into sexual acts and creating pornographic videos.

Evidence revealed the Zulocks shared details of the abuse with others, with one instance involving Zachary sending a Snapchat message saying, “I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” along with images of the abuse.

The Economic Times reports that the gay couple’s crimes became known after a member of a local pedophile ring was caught downloading child pornography.

The arrested suspect revealed the Zulocks’ involvement in producing child pornography with their adopted sons.

During their trial, both men pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and sexual exploitation of children.

The District Attorney Randy McGinley was quoted as saying, “These two Defendants truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else.” [b][/b]

McGinley further commended the victims’ strength, adding, “However, the depth of the Defendants’ depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case.

“The resolve I have seen from these two young victims over the last two years is truly inspiring.”