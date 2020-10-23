More Catholics Will Vote For Trump Than Biden: Catholics For Trump Activist

Most Catholics will vote Trump because his policies on religious freedom, abortion and the work his administration has done to fight human trafficking align with Catholic principles.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again campaign rally on October 19, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

Catholics for Trump activist Cassandra Luevano believes the United States President Donald Trump will win more Catholic voter support than his Democratic challenger, on the November 3rd election, as he did in 2016.

In 2016, Trump won just over half of the Catholic vote with 52% of Catholics (Hispanics and whites combined) voting for him, while 45% voted for his Democratic challenger, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to the Pew Research Center. This followed two presidential elections where former President Barack Obama won a majority of the Catholic vote in 2008 and 2012, at 54% and 50%, respectively.

Unlike Protestant and evangelical Christians, a majority of whom voted Republican in the last four elections, Catholics are more willing to switch between Republican and Democratic candidates. In the 2016 presidential election, according to Pew, Clinton won 39% of the Protestant vote and 16% of the evangelical vote, and Trump won 58% of the Protestant vote and 81% of the evangelical vote, according to Christian Post.

“I think there have always been Catholics for Trump,” said Luevano, who’s vice president of Camino Real Republican Women and a former border adviser strategist for Latinos for Trump, to The Christian Post. “I don’t think we’ve organized until the Trump campaign started building strong coalitions across the community. I think from there we knew which candidate we had to support.”

“I think Trump will win the Catholic vote from Biden,” Luevano added.

The Pew Research Center reports that Catholics are evenly divided politically. Among Catholic registered voters, some 48% identify as Republican or lean Republican, while 47% identify as Democrat or lean Democrat. When broken down among white and Hispanic Catholic voters, however, 57% of white Catholics identify as Republican or lean toward the Republican Party, while 68% of Hispanic Catholic voters identify as Democrat or lean toward the Democratic Party.

Luevano believes most Catholics will vote Trump because of his positions on religious freedom, abortion and the work his administration has done to fight human trafficking.

Trump’s policies on religious freedom, abortion and fighting human trafficking align with Catholic principles, said Luevano. By making it OK to say “Merry Christmas,” standing up for religious freedom worldwide, nominating pro-life Supreme Court justices and signing executive orders to fight human trafficking, Trump has impressed many Catholic voters, she added.

Catholic voters tend to vote more with their political party than based on the Catholic Church’s teachings. The Catholic Church formally opposes abortion and Pope Francis has condemned Trump’s border wall. Even so, most Democratic Catholics support abortion and most Republican Catholics support the border wall, according to a 2019 Pew survey.

While former Vice President Joe Biden is Catholic and Trump isn’t, Luevano said Catholics appreciate Trump because of the large number of Catholics in his life and administration. As examples, she listed Vice President Mike Pence, who was raised in the Catholic faith and has identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” along with first lady Melania Trump, the nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and U.S. Ambassador to the Vatican Callista Gingrich.

Luevano described Pence as an ally and supporter of Catholics who guides the president, but her voice shows the most enthusiasm when she talks about the first lady.

“Melania Trump has been the first vocal, out-loud first lady of the United States since Jackie Kennedy to represent the Catholic community. That means so much to Catholics, Luevano said. “When she went to visit the Vatican, we saw what every Catholic has in their home. We saw the rosary, the Bible and her making the sign of the cross.”