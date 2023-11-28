Church Gives Away Over $30K Worth Of Thanksgiving Food To Community

As the spirit of Thanksgiving continues to spread, love is being shared abroad and many are sending gift items to loved ones; a church in New Jersey gave over $30,000 worth of Thanksgiving food to community members, continuing a tradition it has partaken in for nearly two decades.

The Life Christian Church, West Orange, in a statement shared with The Christian Post, announced that it had compiled and distributed over 250 food baskets for community members needing assistance.

“A team of 60 volunteers assembled the food baskets, which contained a combined total of $30,000 worth of groceries, the week before Thanksgiving,” the statement reads.

In a message shared on the Church’s Facebook page, the church indicated that it had extended the deadline to drop off items for placement in Thanksgiving food baskets to Nov. 17.

In addition to containing traditional dishes associated with a Thanksgiving meal, the baskets included supplemental groceries to provide families with an additional week’s worth of food.

This year’s effort to provide Thanksgiving dinners to community members in need marks the 16th year in a row the church of nearly 3,000 people has embarked on such an endeavor.

